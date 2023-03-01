Drake explains why he plans to make ‘graceful exit’ from music one day

Drake has revealed he plans to “gracefully exit” music to make way for the next generation of rappers.

The music icon has insisted he’s not thinking about stepping away anytime soon, but when the time comes for him to retire, he wants to mentor up-and-coming artists.

“I’m at the point now where I just wanna - I feel like maybe we talked about this the other day - but I feel like I’m kind of introducing the concept in my mind of a graceful exit,” Drake told Lil Yachty on an episode of A Moody Conversation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.