Who is headlining Boardmasters festival in 2023?

The first wave of acts for 2023's Boardmasters Festival has finally been revealed.

Florence and the Machine and Liam Gallagher have been announced as headliners, alongside other acts including a Mercury Prize winner.

Fans will descend upon Newquay in Cornwall for the five-day festival from 9 to 13 August on Watergate Bay and Fistral beach.

As well as music, festival goers are able to sign up for surf packages, take part in wellness activities, assist with beach cleans, and enjoy the UK's biggest silent disco.

Sign up for our newsletters.