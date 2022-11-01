Isle of Wight Festival 2023: Who are the headline acts?

The lineup for the Isle of Wight Festival 2023 has been released, with some huge names on the bill.

Opening the festivities will be Pulp, 12 years after their last performance at the festival.

The weekend will also see the likes of George Ezra and the Chemical Brothers take to the main stage, with Robbie Williams set to close the event in a UK-exclusive appearance.

“There is something magic about a British festival…us Brits know how to bring the energy. I am thrilled to be headlining the iconic Isle of Wight Festival,” Williams said.

Sign up to our newsletters.