John Mayer announces first-ever solo acoustic tour across US

John Mayer has announced a first-ever solo acoustic tour across the US.

“I knew one day I’d feel it in my heart to do an entire run of shows on my own again, just like those early days,” the artist said, sharing the news on Instagram.

“I’ll be playing old songs. Newer songs. Songs you haven’t heard yet that I’ll be road testing - all on acoustic, electric, and piano,” he added.

The tour is due to begin on 11 March 11 in New Jersey.

