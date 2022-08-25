Muse tour 2023: Where and when can I see the band?

Muse have announced the details for their 2023 “Will Of The People” UK stadium tour.

The band will hit stages in Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow, and Milton Keynes, with special guests Royal Blood supporting for every gig except Glasgow.

Tickets go on sale on Friday (26 August) at 9am, with anyone who has preordered their new album given early access on Thursday.

Their ninth studio album, also titled “Will Of The People,” will be released on Friday.

