Niall Horan surprised fans by revealing he is set to release new music early next year and will also head out on the festival circuit.

The former One Direction star will be releasing his third studio album in 2023, saying he is “really, really proud” of what’s to come.

“It’s been a while, which I know you’re very aware of,” Horan told his Instagram followers.

“But I just wanted to give you an update about what’s going on. I’m back.”

