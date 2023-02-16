Blind teenager flawlessly plays Chopin on piano in Birmingham train station

A blind 13-year-old girl stunned commuters at a train station in Birmingham as she flawlessly perform Chopin on the piano.

Budding musician Lucy took to the keys on an episode of Channel 4’s The Piano, a talent show hosted by Claudia Winkleman, at Birmingham New Street.

The concept of the show sees people perform in front of crowds while the judges watch in a secret room, before selecting one pianist at the end of each episode to perform on stage.

Channel 4 shared a preview of Lucy’s performance ahead of the episode airing on Wednesday night.

