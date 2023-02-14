Rihanna updates fans on possibility of new music

Rihanna has given fans an update on when they can expect any new material from her.

The singer, 34, took to the stage on Sunday (12 February) for a spectacular Super Bowl halftime show, performing many of her well-loved songs - which left fans wondering when they could expect new ones to be released.

Rihanna has not released an album since 2016’s Anti.

“They are waiting,” Rihanna told Good Morning America.

“I’m excited to actually put new music out but I don’t have any updates for you on that yet,” she added.

Sign up for our newsletters.