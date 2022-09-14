Unseen footage emerges of The Beatles making their Magical Mystery Tour film

Previously unseen footage of The Beatles making their 1967 “rockumentary,” Magical Mystery Tour, has emerged.

The clips, shot by a visitor to the set, show the “Fab Four” milling around between takes in West Malling, Kent, as they made their iconic movie.

Lancashire-based memorabilia specialists Tracks Limited are planning on auctioning off the footage, along with the rights, for an estimated £5,000.

Paul Wane from Tracks Limited said: “I don’t know where it will end up. Could be Japan, could be Weston-super-Mare ...Nothing has turned up in about 20 years so it is a rare find.”

