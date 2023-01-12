Shakira takes dig at ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in cutting lyrics

Shakira has appeared to take a swing at her ex Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend in leaked lyrics from her new song.

The track, from Bzrp Music Sessions #53, has been reported by Mundo Deportivo and has given fans a taste of what’s to come.

“I’m too big for you, that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she reportedly sings in reference to Pique’s new relationship.

The reported lyrics include other lines like “I’m worth 2 of 22” and play on words on both Pique and Clara Chia Marti’s names.

