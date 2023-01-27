Nadine Dorries is set to host a new Friday night talk show on TalkTV, kicking off with an exclusive interview with former prime minister Boris Johnson next week.

Following the announcement, a clip of the former culture secretary presenting for the channel three months ago.

In the footage, Ms Dorries disastrously opens Piers Morgan’s Uncensored show, stumbling over her words.

“Sorry, I just completely messed that up,” she says, before continuing the link.

The MP will return to TalkTV on Friday 3 February.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.