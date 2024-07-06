Naomi Campbell recalls how childhood bullies ruined her confidence

Naomi Campbell has opened up on how childhood bullying wrecked her confidence growingup.

The supermodel revealed how her classmates would call her ‘Olive Oyl’, from the cartoon Popeye, and that she would tuck her head in, in an effort to make her neck appear shorter.

The 54-year-old shared her struggles on Chanel’s Cambon Podcasts.

When asked by French journalist Géraldine Sarratia if she was at ease with herself as a child, she firmly replied: “No, that’s the thing, I wasn’t at ease with myself because I was very skinny and tall for my age.”

The model and media personality added she felt “awkward” and said she used dance to “forget about that”.