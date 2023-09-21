Naomi Campbell addresses drug and alcohol addiction in candid interview

Naomi Campbell has revealed she turned to drugs and alcohol in her early modelling days to deal with her childhood trauma.

The 53-year-old opens up about her battle against drug and alcohol addiction in the new Apple TV+ documentary The Super Models.

Ms Campbell claims she started to use drugs and alcohol as a way to deal with the grief of her childhood abandonment issues, as well as the death of her close friend Gianni Versace.

“When you try to cover something up, your feelings… You spoke about abandonment,” the model said. “I tried to cover that with something. You can’t cover it. I was killing myself.”

