Natasha Bedingfield reveals how The Beatles inspired TikTok viral hit ‘Unwritten’

Natasha Bedingfield has revealed how The Beatles inspired her to write her hit "Unwritten."

The song, released in 2004, recently went viral on TikTok thanks to its featuring in the rom-com Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

In an interview with The Guardian, the singer opened up on her songwriting process behind the track.

"We recorded it in Venice Beach. For the verse, I had the Beatles’ Indian period in my mind. The gospel choir section is rooted in my childhood," she said.