‘I’m following some very big footsteps’: Ncuti Gatwa on Doctor Who casting

Ncuti Gatwa feels he said to be “happy [...] but really nervous” after his casting in Doctor Who was revealed.

Just hours after the announcement that he will be taking on the iconic role in the BBC show, the Sex Education star expressed his joy to be able to discuss the news.

He told the PA news agency: “I feel really happy that I can now talk about it because I got cast in February and I have been keeping it a secret since then.”