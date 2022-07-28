Blonde: Trailer for Netflix biopic gives first-look of Ana De Armas as Marylin Monroe

The official trailer for Netflix biopic Blonde gives viewers a first-look of Ana De Armas as Marylin Monroe.

Netflix says the “boldly imaginative film” will explore the complicated life of the icon, known for her famous “blonde bombshell” characters.

“When I come out of my dressing room, I’m Norma Jeane. I’m still her when the camera’s rolling. Marylin Monroe only exists on the screen,” De Armas says during her performance as Monroe.

Blonde will premiere on the streaming service on 28 September.

