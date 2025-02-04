Bear Grylls scales 120ft central London building to promote new Netflix show

Bear Grylls abseiled down the side of a 120ft (37m) building in central London on Tuesday (4 February) to arrive in style at the launch of his new Netflix show Celebrity Bear Hunt.

The series, presented by Holly Willoughby, sees 12 celebrities using their survival skills during a brutal game of cat and mouse.

They’re hunted down by Grylls and, if captured, face elimination from the show.

In true Grylls fashion, the adventurer took less than a minute to scale the side of the Odeon Luxe building in Leicester Square.

Celebrity Bear Hunt launches on Netflix on 5 February.