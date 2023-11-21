First look at The Crown props and costumes set to go up for auction

Hundreds of costumes and items used in The Crown are set to go up for auction, including a replica of Princess Diana’s “revenge” dress worn by Elizabeth Debicki n the Netflix series, to raise money for an acting scholarship programme.

Among the items for sale is a reproduction of the Queen’s Coronation carriage, which is expected to sell for between £30,000 and £50,000.

Profits from the auction will go towards establishing The Crown Scholarship programme, in partner with television company Left Bank Pictures, at the National Film and Television School (NFTS), helping students receive training in behind-the-camera craft specialisations.