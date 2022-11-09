Calls for The Crown to feature fiction disclaimer 'flattering', says Dominic West

Calls for the new series of The Crown to have a fiction disclaimer added before each episode are “flattering,” says Dominic West.

The actor, who stars as King Charles III when he was the Prince of Wales, said he felt calls emerged as The Crown feels “more authentic” than other shows and films about the royal family.

Critics have called for a reminder to be added that the show is fictional so as not to “mislead” viewers.

A disclaimer was added to the trailer, but series producers have declined to add one to each episode.

