Netflix users are calling its latest true-crime documentary, Girl in the Picture, “one of the most frightening things” they’ve ever watched.

Telling the story of a young mother whose tragic death is followed by the kidnapping of her son, events that open a mystery spanning decades, the title has been disturbing viewers since arriving on the streaming service this week.

“In this documentary, a woman found dying by a road leaves behind a son, a man claiming to be her husband – and a mystery that unfolds like a nightmare,” Netflix's synopsis reads.

