Joy trailer: James Norton, Bill Nighy and Thomasin McKenzie tell story of IVF

A new trailer gives fans the first glimpse of Joy, an upcoming Netflix film about the creation of IVF (in vitro fertilization).

The new movie tells the story of three scientific trailblazers: a nurse, a scientist and a surgeon in pursuit of the world's first "test-tube baby" Louise Joy Brown.

It stars Thomasin McKenzie as nurse Jean Purdy, Bill Nighy as surgeon Patrick Steptoe, and James Norton as scientist Robert Edwards.

Joy will be released on the streaming platform on 22 November 2024.