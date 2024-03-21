Love is Blind: UK release confirmed by hosts Emma and Matt Willis

Netflix has announced a release window for Love is Blind: UK.

The show lands on the streaming service in August - with hosts Matt and Emma Willis explaining the concept in a new teaser.

“About time!” Emma says as Matt announces the news.

Like its successful US counterpart, the new series will see British singles entering the pods to meet potential soulmates without even seeing them - determining if love is “truly blind”.

“If they find that special someone they want to spend their life with, they will get engaged. Only then will they meet their fiancee for the first time,” Matt explains.