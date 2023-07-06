Watch: Otis starts sixth form in Sex Education season 4 trailer

The new trailer for Sex Education’s fourth series has been released.

Created by Laurie Nunn, the latest season follows main character Otis Milburn (Asa Butterfield) and his close friends as they start sixth form.

Nunn confirmed in a letter to fans on Wednesday, 5 July, that the latest series would be Sex Education’s last.

“[We] feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode. They have worked tirelessly to bring you the final series, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The new series airs on 21 September.