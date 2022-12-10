Wednesday: Netflix release bloopers from filming of spin-off series

Netflix has released a blooper reel from one of its latest hits, Wednesday.

This footage shows Jenna Ortega struggling to keep a straight face as she portrays the deadpan teenager.

At one point, the actor accidently throws a flashlight at Emma Myers during filming.

Horrified by her blunder, she asks: “Did I hit you in the face right now?”

The Addams Family spin-off has surpassed a record previously held by Stranger Things as Netflix’s most-watched title in a single week.

