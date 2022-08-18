Wednesday: Netflix releases trailer for Addams Family spin-off

Netflix released the first trailer for its upcoming Addams Family spin-off series Wednesday, rather appropriately, on Wednesday, 17 August.

Starring You actor Jenna Ortega as the eponymous daughter of Morticia and Gomez Addams (Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán), the comedy-horror follows Wednesday as she navigates her years as a student.

In the trailer, Wednesday causes chaos for her fellow students by dropping bags of piranhas into a swimming pool full of jocks, and enrolls at school in an attempt to “master her emerging psychic ability.”

Wednesday will be released later in 2022.

