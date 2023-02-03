Anish Kapoor’s new 48ft ‘Bean’ sculpture appears in New York City

A long-awaited 48ft, 40-tonne bean sculpture by Sir Anish Kapoor has been completed in New York City.

Installed in collaboration with Herzog & de Meuron, the reflective artwork appears to be squashed below the Swiss architecture firm’s residential skyscraper known as the “Jenga Tower” at 56 Leonard Street.

Sir Anish is well known for Chicago’s Cloud Gate, the Tribeca sculpture’s larger sister piece colloquially known as “the Bean”, and designing the ArcelorMittal Orbit for London’s Olympic Park in 2012.

The coronavirus pandemic halted construction, meaning the New York City artwork became known as the “half-bean.”

