Sam Fender announces second date at Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park

Sam Fender has announced a second date at Newcastle United’s St. James’ Park next year, after a pre-sale for the first date sold out.

The singer will peform his first hometown shows at the stadium on 9 and 10 June 2023.

“St James’ presale sold oot!!! Due to wild demand we’ve added an EXTRA DATE on Saturday June 10th,” Mr Fender wrote in an Instagram post.

Tickets for both dates will go on sale on Friday, 10 September, at 10am.

