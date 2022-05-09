Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:33
‘I’d like to see the hoes’: Newsreader’s hilarious Naked Gardening Day report goes viral
A pair of Philadelphia newsreaders have gone viral after their unintentionally hilarious report about World Naked Gardening Day was shared on social media.
Fox 29 host Alex Holley took to her Twitter to share the conversation she had with fellow host Mike Jerrick, which included a cheeky discussion about all the tools likely used at naked gardening clubs around the city.
"I’d like to see the hoes... and the rakes, trowels, and all the equipment they use," Jerrick said, as his colleague laughed, covering her face.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:46
Keir Starmer vows to resign if fined over possible Covid breach at Durham gathering
04:45
Is Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover really for the ‘future of civilisation’?
00:45
China: Zhoushan’s sky turns blood-red, triggering panic in port city
00:33
Lawn and order: Burglar breaks into garden, mows lawn, steals lawnmower
01:17
Bono and The Edge visit Borodyanka after performing in Kyiv bomb shelter
02:43
Key moments from the 2022 local elections
08:44
Black woman receives six-figure settlement from Ministry of Justice over racism claims after 20-year battle
02:32
What the Supreme Court leak means for Roe vs Wade and abortion rights in America
00:29
CCTV shows Alabama corrections officer in hotel before vanishing with inmate
00:33
Lawn and order: Burglar breaks into garden, mows lawn, steals lawnmower
Live
Watch live as Biden talks about lowering cost of high-speed Internet
01:44
What to expect from the Queen’s speech to parliament
00:48
Volodymyr Zelensky says there will soon be ‘two Victory Days in Ukraine’
01:46
Keir Starmer vows to resign if fined over possible Covid breach at Durham gathering
19:35
Watch live as Keir Starmer makes statement over ‘Beergate’
01:17
Bono and The Edge visit Borodyanka after performing in Kyiv bomb shelter
Live
Watch live as Biden talks about lowering cost of high-speed Internet
03:50
Tears, sex scenes and James Franco: Depp v Heard trial continues
04:45
Is Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover really for the ‘future of civilisation’?
01:14:16
Watch live as Biden meets with manufacturers in Ohio
02:32
What the Supreme Court leak means for Roe vs Wade and abortion rights in America
01:31
‘Way overboard’: Biden condemns leaked Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v Wade
00:29
Roe v Wade protesters speak out about Supreme Court plan to drop abortion law
01:00
Donald Trump says ‘crazy’ Piers Morgan ‘bombed’ after explosive TalkTV interview
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:08
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
11:44
Will Partygate be the end of Boris Johnson? | Behind The Headlines
13:44
The fall of Kabul | Behind The Headlines
01:06
Pep Guardiola confident for Man City's title run-in after Liverpool drop points
01:30
Maradona's 'Hand of God' shirt sells for over £7 million
01:34
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp hails players as ‘mentality monsters’ show up vs Villarreal
00:34
Professional golfer Lydia Ko talks about competing with her period during game
01:01
Christian Eriksen and Thomas Frank visit heart screening initiative
00:28
Ronnie O’Sullivan fumes at referee’s warning in World Snooker Championship final
01:18
Liverpool star Mohamed Salah and Chelsea’s Sam Kerr win FWA awards
00:51
Man United: Ralf Rangnick silent on Austria talk after ‘fortunate’ draw with Chelsea
00:55
India: Fire engulfs landfill in Delhi as temperatures soar past 40C
01:39
Nasa scientist weeps during climate crisis protest: ‘We’ve been trying to warn you’
00:52
Bear fights off pair of dogs to protect her cubs
01:31
Prince William tells Cate Blanchett he remains 'a stubborn optimist' on climate crisis
01:08
Lampard on the relegation battle
01:00
UFC: Conor McGregor confirms he’s ‘exploring’ the idea of buying Chelsea
01:00
Roman Abramovich: Chelsea owner supporting Ukraine and Russia peacetalks
00:24
Christian Eriksen returns to a football game after collapse at Euro cup
00:42
‘It’s not the same’: Mikel Arteta pleads with government not to close football to fans
01:38
Benitez ‘pleased’ after Everton defeat Burnley 3-1 to continue with unbeaten run
00:34
‘Cristiano lifts everyone’ Solskjaer says on Ronaldo return
00:51
Solskjaer praises Pogba and Fernandes after Manchester United win against Leeds
11:48
Tokyo Vice and Barry | Binge or Bin
05:05
Cast of Prime Video’s Ten Percent speak exclusively to Binge or Bin
01:27
New trailer for star-packed dramedy ‘Ten Percent’
02:33
Encanto is 'gorgeously animated'
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:43
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
09:29
Music Box Session #62: Eliza Shaddad
10:30
Music Box Session #61: Holly Humberstone
00:44
Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity and it’s impact on his relationships
46:24
Raven Smith speaks on toxic masculinity, fake orgasms and #MeToo
01:20
Dr Michaela Dunbar: "Even if it's not okay, you can handle it"
01:18
Dr Michaela Dunbar discusses imposter syndrome, anxiety and overthinking on Millennial Love
45:43
Dr Michaela Dunbar on transforming your love life with the help of psychology
01:20
Dr Michaela Dunbar: "Even if it's not okay, you can handle it"
00:44
Raven Smith discusses toxic masculinity and it’s impact on his relationships
46:24
Raven Smith speaks on toxic masculinity, fake orgasms and #MeToo
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:37
A rare road trip through Saudi Arabia’s landscape
01:01
Why mangroves are indispensable to Saudi Arabia’s future
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative London Summit: Highlights from a day of climate talks
01:00
Artist describes using recycled materials for exhibitions
01:14
Seizing moment 'fundamental' to finding nature-based solutions to carbon capture, says conservationist
01:44
Saudi Arabia’s environment will be ‘totally different’ in future, says wildlife leader
00:54
Saudi leaders are embracing ‘unappreciated’ ways of facing climate crisis, says researcher
00:44
Saudi Green Initiative is 'new frontier' for innovation, says developer
00:00
Watch in full: Day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
00:50
Goal for Saudi Arabia to become ‘pioneers’ in clean energy, says minister
01:14
Saudi Arabia wants to be ‘held accountable’ for climate promises, says energy minister
02:28
Neom CEO says team working 'day and night' to create sustainable city
01:06
AlUla heritage developer says there is ‘no competition’ between nature and economy
01:14
Saudi Arabia plans to achieve net-zero emissions by 2060
01:26
Saudi's sustainability plan is not a 'shot in the dark', says energy minister
00:50
Talent pool behind Saudi energy ministry is ‘remarkable’, says energy forum CEO
02:07
Sustainability is a 'guiding principle', says Al Soudah development CEO
01:00
Change ‘does not scare’ young people in Saudi Arabia, says policy officer
01:35
Sustainability musician AY Yong performs Creep Creep at the Saudi Green Initiative
02:25
The way Saudi Arabia is 'moving on' is 'extraordinary', says photographer David Chancellor
00:42
Red Sea project will be a ‘top destination’ for divers, says content creator
00:58
Online tree planting service highlighted at Saudi Green Initiative conference
00:39
Saudi research associate says climate action is being taken seriously ‘at governing level’
01:16
Senior policy analyst says Saudi energy ministry ‘values diversity’
00:00
Watch in full: World leaders attend the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh
00:51
Saudi Crown Prince says Kingdom is entering a ‘green era’
01:24
Paris climate agreement not enough to steady temperature rise, says John Kerry
01:21