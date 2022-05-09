A pair of Philadelphia newsreaders have gone viral after their unintentionally hilarious report about World Naked Gardening Day was shared on social media.

Fox 29 host Alex Holley took to her Twitter to share the conversation she had with fellow host Mike Jerrick, which included a cheeky discussion about all the tools likely used at naked gardening clubs around the city.

"I’d like to see the hoes... and the rakes, trowels, and all the equipment they use," Jerrick said, as his colleague laughed, covering her face.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.