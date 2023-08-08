Ne-Yo takes back apology for comments against allowing children to transition

Ne-Yo appears to have taken back his apology for his comments on gender identity.

The singer, whose real name is Shaffer Chimere Smith, had criticised parents who allow their children to make “life-changing decisions” about their gender before issuing a statement expressing his “deepest apologies” and insisting that he has always “been an advocate for love and inclusivity in the LGBTQI+ community.”

However in an Instagram video posted on Monday (7 August), Ne-Yo backtracked on his apology.

“I need y’all to hear it from the horse’s mouth, not the publicist’s computer,” he said.

“I did not apologise for having an opinion.”