Niall Horan runs through streets to concert after getting stuck in traffic

Niall Horan was forced to run through the streets of Toronto, Canada, to his own concert after getting stuck in traffic.

Documenting the last-minute dash to the Scotiabank Arena, the One Direction star posted a clip of himself walking to The Proclaimers’ ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ as he tried to make it on time.

“In all my years of playing shows, I don’t think I’ve ever walked into a venue”, he told the camera.

However, the Irish singer made it on time and his concert was able to continue as normal.