Drake Bell’s wife files for divorce a week after his disappearance

Drake Bell’s wife has filed for divorce a week after the actor reappeared after he was reported missing.

Janet Von Schmeling said in court documents seen by TMZ that she and the former Nickelodeon star, 36, initially separated from one another in September 2022.

TMZ reports that the reason stated for the breakup after four years of marriage is “irreconcilable differences”.

The pair are parents to one-year-old Wyatt Bell, who Von Schmeling is asking for primary legal and physical custody of.

