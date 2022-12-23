Nicolas Cage reveals his pet snake tried to ‘hypnotise’ him

Nicolas Cage has revealed that his pet cobra once tried to "hypnotise" him.

"It would try to hypnotise me by showing me the pattern of its eye on its back and then turning around to attack," the actor recalled.

He then explained that he mimicked the snake's behaviour for his Ghost Rider performance, where his character "would do that weird Axl Rose dancing."

Mr Cage also shared that a nightmare about the death of his cat also inspired his acting in Pig.

