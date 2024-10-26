Nicole Scherzinger said she is “heartbroken” over Liam Payne in her first live interview since his death.

The former X Factor judge also revealed how she wants people to remember the One Direction star as she paid an emotional tribute to him when she appeared on Good Morning America on Friday (25 October).

The 46-year-old said: “Liam and I were quite close.

“And so, yeah, I'm heartbroken. I'm heartbroken for Liam. I'm heartbroken for his family and his loved ones and his fans.

“Liam always led with his heart and with kindness, and I really hope that's how he'll always be remembered.”

The 31-year-old singer tragically died on 16 October after falling from a third-floor balcony of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Argentine capital Buenos Aires.