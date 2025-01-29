Nigel Farage has awkward encounter with Chinese Dragon live on This Morning

Nigel Farage had an awkward encounter with a Chinese Dragon live on This Morning.

The Reform MP appeared on the popular ITV daytime show on Wednesday (29 January), to discuss his political life with hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shepherd.

The show was also marking Chinese New Year, with 2025 being the year of the snake.

The politician was sat on the This Morning sofa as a Chinese Dragon made its entrance.

The Reform MP looked somewhat bewildered, before laughing at the dragon at the side of him.