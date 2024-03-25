Nikita Kuzmin swears live on Loose Women as he addresses Strictly future

Celebrity Big Brother runner-up Nikita Kuzmin appeared to forget the cameras were rolling when he accidentally swore live on air during an interview on Loose Women today (25 March).

The professional dancer, who finished in second place behind David Potts on the reality show, spoke of his experience in the Big Brother house.

Admitting he often forgot about the cameras filming him, he then accidentally swore, prompting Loose Women host Ruth Langsford to apologise.

The 26-year-old then spoke about his future on Strictly Come Dancing.