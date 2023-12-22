Noddy Holder opens up on cancer diagnosis and being given months to live

Slade’s Noddy Holder has opened up on his cancer diagnosis and the moment he was told he had just six months to live.

The singer revealed his first thought following his diagnosis in 2018 was for his family.

Appearing on Kate Thornton’s White Wine Question Time, he said: “I'm a sort of happy-go-lucky sort and I thought, if it's six months, it's six months; I've had a great life and I've had a lot of fun in my life.”

The 77-year-old was sent to the Christie Hospital in Manchester and underwent a new treatment to target oesophagus cancer.

“I tried it out, and that was five years ago, and I'm still here, so it's worked so far,” the singer said.