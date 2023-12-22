Noddy Holder opens up on tragedy that led to Slade’s iconic Christmas hit

Noddy Holder has opened up on the tragedy that led to Slade’s iconic Christmas hit, ‘Merry Christmas Everybody’.

The 77-year-old revealed how the band’s drummer was in a car crash days before they recorded the song in New York.

Speaking on Kate Thornton’s White Wine podcast, released on Friday (22 December), Noddy said: “He went through the windscreen, as did his girlfriend, and his girlfriend was killed, and they’d given him not even 24 hours to live.

“He was in intensive care, and I got a call from his dad in the middle of the night and he said he’s been in a car crash and they won’t even give him 24 hours to survive.”