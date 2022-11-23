N-Dubz fans boo as Nottingham concert cancelled with five minutes notice

N-Dubz fans were audibly unhappy after the group pulled out of their Nottingham show five minutes before they were due on stage.

Hours before the gig, Dappy - real name Costadinos Contostavlos - posted on his Instagram stories saying “Too many back to back shows without [any] proper breaks, now I’m completely f*****. Voice basically gone, [flu], chest infection etc.”

After the support act had performed, a message was displayed in the arena announcing that the concert would be postponed.

“We understand the frustration & inconvenience caused by this late announcement,” the Motorpoint Arena venue said.

