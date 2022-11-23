Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:24
N-Dubz fans boo as Nottingham concert cancelled with five minutes notice
N-Dubz fans were audibly unhappy after the group pulled out of their Nottingham show five minutes before they were due on stage.
Hours before the gig, Dappy - real name Costadinos Contostavlos - posted on his Instagram stories saying “Too many back to back shows without [any] proper breaks, now I’m completely f*****. Voice basically gone, [flu], chest infection etc.”
After the support act had performed, a message was displayed in the arena announcing that the concert would be postponed.
“We understand the frustration & inconvenience caused by this late announcement,” the Motorpoint Arena venue said.
Sign up for our newsletters.
Up next
01:37
Quentin Tarantino defends use of the ‘N-word’ in his films
01:17
Harry and Meghan’s docuseries set to premiere in early December
00:58
Love Actually stars Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson reunite for anniversary special
00:33
I’m a Celeb: Matt Hancock recalls how family ‘nearly lost everything’ during childhood
01:02
World Cup: Daily update from day two in Qatar
01:46
Fans celebrate as England scores six goals against Iran to secure first World Cup win
02:01
Best behind the scenes moments from Sebastian Vettel's last F1 race
10:07
The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin
01:13
Keir Starmer compares Rishi Sunak to ‘bottom of the league’ football manager
00:23
Keir Starmer says Tories 'always clobber working people' during PMQs
00:46
Second Scottish independence referendum can't happen, rules Supreme Court
01:19
Moment 365ft Redcar blast furnace is demolished marking end of era for Teesside steel
00:50
Walmart shooting: Police report multiple fatalities as gunman opens fire in Chesapeake store
01:35
Wisconsin police officer alerts residents to garage engulfed in flames next to houses during night shift
01:54
Hundreds of Indonesian children treated in hospital after deadly earthquake
01:11
Dr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirement
01:11
Dr Fauci urges American people to get vaccinated in final address before retirement
01:05
Death row executions put on hold in Alabama due to lethal injection failures
00:48
Oklahoma governor’s ‘intoxicated’ son tells police ‘My dad’s the governor’
00:35
Police arrive after car fatally crashes into Massachusetts Apple store
00:20
Emergency services respond as at least five killed in shooting at gay nightclub in Colorado Springs
00:54
‘Increasingly likely’ Donald Trump will be indicted on criminal charges, says Bill Barr
00:56
Theranos: Elizabeth Holmes jailed for more than 11 years for fraud
00:45
Mother very ‘thankful’ after 10-year-old helps deliver baby sister at home
12:18
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights | Behind The Headlines
11:51
Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite | Behind The Headlines
09:03
The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland | Behind The Headlines
13:07
The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines
17:28
The Missing: The Ukrainians abducted in Putin’s war
10:41
Ukraine’s broken fields: The grain crisis threatening the world’s food supply | On The Ground
11:23
Surviving Mariupol: The deadliest city in Ukraine | On The Ground
08:25
Supreme Court’s decision on abortion rights reveals America’s division | On The Ground
01:00
Manchester United: Glazer family consider selling Premier League club
00:58
‘I thought you’d forgotten’: Jack Grealish calls young fan after after doing his celebration
01:01
Budweiser to gift World Cup 2022 winner with beer it couldn't sell at tournament
01:18
World Cup: Saudi Arabia stun Argentina on day three in Qatar
00:55
Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United by ‘mutual agreement’ with immediate effect
01:07
Football fans enjoy 66p pints in London as they watch England game
00:34
Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World Cup
00:58
‘It’s becoming home-ophobic’: The Last Leg sing their ‘World Cup anthem’
00:43
Cop27: Delegates remain divided on crucial summit’s final day
02:04
Levison Wood’s five hopes for the future following Cop27
04:49
Cop27 and the climate emergency | You Ask The Questions
01:03
UN secretary-general tells Cop27: ‘We are on a highway to climate hell’
03:51
What is Black History Month? | Decomplicated
05:08
What is extreme weather? | Decomplicated
05:26
What is inflation? | Decomplicated
05:27
What are electric vehicles? | Decomplicated
01:08
Man United: Erik ten Hag praises ‘resilient’ Marcus Rashford after forward scores 100th goal for club
01:03
Erik ten Hag says he can’t speed up Manchester United’s progress
00:47
Man United's Erik ten Hag vows to 'correct' players doing skills for the sake of it
01:46
Man United’s Erik ten Hag will ‘deal with’ Ronaldo after player ‘stormed off’ pitch
00:50
Tottenham's growing list of injuries a concern for Conte
01:02
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's title hopes are over after defeat at Arsenal
01:02
Arsenal: Mikel Arteta suggests new deals for young stars are being lined up
01:13
Man City v Man United : ‘We were not brave enough’ says Erik ten Hag after loss
10:07
The Crown & Fleischmann is in Trouble | Binge or Bin
07:49
The Crown season 5 more like ‘ITV drama than high budget Netflix must-watch’
02:57
Fleishman is in Trouble feels ‘patronising and heavy handed’
10:48
The White Lotus & Blockbuster | Binge or Bin
06:55
Music Box Session #66: Quarry
09:24
Music Box Session #65: Santino Le Saint
09:18
Music Box Session #64: Jake Whiskin
10:44
Music Box Session #63: Meet Me At The Altar
26:51
Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan on gender identity and how to untangle a toxic political debate
44:20
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley on feminist porn, sex work and the female gaze
01:10
Adult filmmaker Vex Ashley says porn can be as creative as literature and film
01:21
Porn director and actor Vex Ashley explains the reality of sex work
28:36
Celebrity psychic Chris Riley shares what a reading could do for your relationship
01:25
Millennial Love’s Olivia Petter has psychic reading on her love life
46:06
Soma Sara on how sex education perpetuates rape culture and harmful myths about sex
01:31
How misogynistic uniform policies internalise victim blaming in school
01:10
Tourist booed after climbing ancient Mayan pyramid in Mexico
03:04
Exclusive: Humen charity launch ‘Pub Pilgrimage’ to combat rising male suicide rate
00:43
Cute moment four-year-old tells newborn brother she will teach him how to eat snow
01:52
Volkswagen Norway creates driveable office chair that 'feels like electric car'
00:42
View from space capsule aiming to launch passengers into stratosphere from 2024
01:59
Woody Harrelson reveals he once drank cobra blood with Michael J. Fox
01:01
Fluorescent green ‘alien’ discovered on Scottish beach
01:23
Kim Kardashian 'not bothered' by Pete Davidson's relationship with Emily Ratajkowski
01:24
Tips on how to get the most from Amazon’s Prime Day | IndyBest
06:15
Why get a Chromebook and which one is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
04:29
Tinted moisturisers: What is it and how to choose the best one | IndyBest Reviews
04:15
How to choose the right air fryer for you | IndyBest Reviews
04:16
How to choose the right electric toothbrush for you | IndyBest Reviews
05:17
How to choose a cordless vacuum cleaner: From Samsung to Shark | IndyBest Reviews
01:40
Black Friday 2021: How to get the best deals this year | IndyBest Guide
04:51
Which Nintendo Switch is right for you? | IndyBest Reviews
02:08
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:10
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:51
Gérard Mestrallet on the challenges of bringing infrastructure to the region of AlUla
02:07
Sir George Iacobescu, chairman of the Canary Wharf Group on the investment into the historic region of AlUla
02:00
Oliver Ripley of sustainable hotel group Habitas talks about how AlUla challenged his preconceptions of Saudi Arabia
02:09
Thomas Kaplan of wild cat conservation charity Panthera on the mission to save the Arabian Leopard
01:00:15
How AlUla’s sustainability plan will stand the test of time - webinar
04:29:59
Watch in full: World leaders arrive in Sharm el-Sheikh for day two of the SGI Forum 2022
04:39:48
Watch in full: World leaders gather in Sharm el-Sheikh for day one of the Saudi Green Initiative Forum
01:17
Saudi government doesn’t ‘pay lip service’ on climate action, says princess
00:36
SGI ‘seems like a nest of harmony’, journalist says
01:09
Saudi Green Initiative aims to ‘not just preserve, but create’, energy minister says
00:48
SGI ambitions are ‘extremely high’, says Saudi climate envoy
01:23
SGI can be a ‘catalyst’ for Saudi Arabia, head of SABB says
01:13