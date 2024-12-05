World’s most expensive dinosaur fossil unveiled at New York’s Natural History Museum

The world’s most expensive dinosaur fossil ever sold at auction will be exhibited at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, the museum announced on Thursday, 5 December.

The $44.6m stegosaurus, known as “Apex”, was bought by billionaire Kenneth C Griffin at Sotheby’s in July.

The auction house had initially anticipated it would sell for between $4m and $6m, but a bidding war broke out.

“Apex” will be displayed at the institution as part of a four-year loan from the Citadel hedge fund founder.

It will be on view at the museum from Sunday, 8 December.