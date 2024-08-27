Oasis announce 2025 reunion tour as Liam and Noel Gallagher ‘mend rift’

Oasis have announced a 2025 reunion tour, with dates in Manchester, London, Dublin, Cardiff and Edinburgh.

A video was shared on social media on Tuesday 27 August by both Liam and Noel Gallagher, confirming the news 15 years after the notorious fallout between the brothers.

“This is it, this is happening,” the official Oasis X account wrote.

The reformed band will play four nights at London’s Wembley Stadium, as well as four dates at Heaton Park in their hometown of Manchester, two nights at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, two nights at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh and two nights at Dublin’s Croke Park.