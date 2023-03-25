Mural of Ukrainian soldier killed by Russian troops painted on police station

A mural honouring murdered Ukrainian soldier Oleksandr Matsievsky has been painted on the side of a police station in Rivne.

Footage of the officer, who was shot dead by Russian soldiers while shouting “Glory to Ukraine”, went viral earlier this month, and has become a symbol of solidarity.

Local artist Konstantin Kachanovsky was commissioned to create the piece, which depicts Matsievsky, alongside the words: “The time will come when someone will say, ‘Glory to Ukraine,’ and millions will answer ‘Glory to the Heroes’!”

