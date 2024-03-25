Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman says she would be ‘paid more’ if she was a man

Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman said she would be “paid more” if she was a man as she spoke about the gender pay gap.

The actress, who played the role of the late Queen in The Crown, appeared on CNN’s Christiane Amanpour show on Sunday (24 March) to promote her new film Wicked Little Letters.

The 50-year-old said: “Don't get me started on the pay disparity but male actors get paid more because they used to say they draw in the audiences and actually, that hasn't been true for decades."

She added: “I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am.”