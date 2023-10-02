Olivia Newton-John’s daughter Chloe Lattanzi was visibly emotional as she discussed her late mother’s legacy on an Australian breakfast show.

The 37-year-old appeared on Sunrise to speak about her upcoming appearance at Olivia's Walk for Wellness in Melbourne, an event being held in her mother's memory.

Chloe’s voice began to tremble during the interview, and she said: “I’m sorry, it’s still raw for me. People I don’t even know have lifted me up and I have been able to engage with people going through cancer.”