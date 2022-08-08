Olivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest moments

Olivia Newton-John has died from cancer aged 73.

Here the Independent looks back at her greatest moments.

Newton-John released first solo album, If Not for You, in 1971, featuring songs by Bob Dylan.

In 1974, she represented the United Kingdom in the Eurovision Song Contest, with Long Live Love, coming fourth to ABBA, who won with Waterloo.

Her career hit new heights in 1978, when she starred alongside John Travolta in the film adaptation of the musical Grease, which was the biggest film of the year.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here