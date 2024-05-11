Olly Alexander responds to Eurovision odds being at ‘one per cent’

The UK’s Eurovision entry Olly Alexander has responded to bookmakers’ low odds of him winning the contest.

The Years & Years singer has been given just a one per cent chance of winning the competition, which has this year been marred by protests over Israel’s place in the contest.

The contest was also hit by further scandal on Saturday (11 May), when Dutch singer Joost Klein was disqualified.

Speaking to the BBC, Alexander said: “My odds for winning are at one per cent. But that’s fine. It’s better than zero.”

The former Years & Years singer will perform his song Dizzy at the final on Saturday at the Malmo Arena in Sweden.