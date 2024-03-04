Olly Murs dressed up as a sausage roll to surprise his wife Amelia at her special Greggs-themed baby shower.

The singer donned the sausage roll attire for the special surprise as Amelia celebrated her pregnancy with close family and friends on Sunday (3 March).

Sharing a series of videos and pictures on Instagram, Olly can be seen tucking into a Greggs pasty, with special packaging carrying the slogan “satisfying your pastry cravings” and “Preggs -The Murs the merrier”.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in December.