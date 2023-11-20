Rising pop-rock band Only The Poets performed a stripped-down version of their latest single “Every God I Pray To” for The Independent’s Music Box sessions.

The four-piece from Reading have been building a devoted following through extensive touring, supporting acts including Lewis Capaldi, Bastille and Louis Tomlinson as well as making a number of summer festival appearances. They will be embarking on a European tour at the beginning of 2024.

Catch a new artist on Music Box every week, with tracks released on Mondays and Wednesdays, via desktop, mobile or connected TV.