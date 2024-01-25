Oscars 2024: Star’s snub being ‘investigated’ by police

An actor's Oscars snub is being "investigated", a police department in Australia has joked.

Margot Robbie was not nominated in the best actress category, despite Barbie being expected to sweep the board.

However, the actor was recognised as a producer in the best picture category.

After the nominations were announced on Tuesday (23 January), Victoria Police wrote a post on Facebook titled: “POLICE INVESTIGATE AS MARGOT ROBBIED”.

“Police are investigating after a former resident of Ramsay Street was allegedly robbed of an Oscar nomination for best actress,” they wrote, referencing Robbie's time on Neighbours.