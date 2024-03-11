Independent TV
01:12
Emma Stone suffers wardrobe malfunction before sobbing as she accepts Best Actress Oscar
Emma Stone suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she walked onto the Oscar’s stage to collect her award for Best Actress on Sunday night (10 March).
The actress who received the award for her performance in Stranger Things, repeatedly touched the zip of her mint green Louis Vuitton gown, which had split open near her waist.
Oh boy, my dress is broken,” she said when she reached the microphone. “I think it happened during ‘I’m Just Ken.’ I’m pretty sure.”
The 35-year-old cried as she thanked her fellow nominees in addition to the five former Best Actress winners Sally Field, Michelle Yeoh, Charlize Theron, Jessica Lange, and Jennifer Lawrence.
