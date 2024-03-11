Watch: John Cena presents Oscar Best Costume Design award naked

John Cena shocked a star-studded audience when he walked onto the Oscar’s stage naked at the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The WWE star was summoned by host Jimmy Kimmel, after he referred to the 50th anniversary of streaker Rober Opel who ran onto the stage, interrupting late actor David Niven.

Kimmel said: “Can you imagine if a nude man ran across the stage today?”

The 46-year-old then walked sideways onto the stage with the envelope for Best Costume Design covering his genitals.

He said: “Costumes, they are so important, Maybe the most important thing there is.”